IndiGo And Go First Announce Fab Feb Sale With Irresistible Offers
Indian low-budget carriers, IndiGo and Go First have announced irresistible offers on flight tickets. Read on to know more!
Whether you are planning a solo trip or going for a vacay with your partner, flying to your preferred destination has never been simpler. The Fab Feb sale is here with pocket-friendly flight tickets from February through September of this year.
IndiGo and Go First, the affordable Indian airlines, have revealed a special fare sale to entice passengers who wish to travel. Let’s take a closer look at the offers these airlines are providing:
IndiGo Sale
IndiGo is giving flight tickets for domestic destinations across India for as low as Rs 2,093, subject to their availability. This offer is made by InterGlobe Aviation Limited to the customers booking IndiGo flights from February 21, 2023 up to 23:59 hours on February 24, 2023 for travel between March 13, 2023 till October 13, 2023.
Additionally, IndiGo has added further terms and limitations, such as the fact that the promotion is only good for non-stop flights in a number of IndiGo's domestic network sectors. The airline also stated that any other offer, plan, or promotion cannot be combined with this one. This offer also cannot be exchanged, redeemed, or transferred. Passengers can alter their itinerary by paying the appropriate change charge and the price difference.
Passengers interested in learning more about the promotion and flight tickets are recommended to visit the airlines' official website, goindigo.in.
Go First Sale
With all taxes and fees included, Go First is offering domestic flights for as little as Rs. 1,199 and international tickets for as little as Rs. 6,139. The promotion is valid from February 21 through February 24, 2023, for travel between March 12 and September 30, 2023.
However, booking airline tickets during this sale does come with a few terms and conditions. The airline stated that no refunds will be offered for no-shows, and further discounts are not allowed. Normal cancellation terms and restrictions will apply. Moreover, reservations are based on first come, first served to seat and are subject to availability. Only direct flights are eligible for this discount, which cannot be combined with any other deals or used for group reservations. Customers should be aware that there are blackout dates and that Go First has the right to revoke the offer without prior notice to the customers.
Passengers interested to fly with Go First are advised to visit the official website of Go First – flygofirst.com. for additional information.