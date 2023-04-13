ICICI Bank Launches EMI For UPI: What Is It And How To Use It

ICICI Bank on April 11 announced that it has launched an easy EMI service for UPI payments made via QR codes.

Acording to a press release, ICICI Bank stated that customers can now visit a store, scan the QR code, and make payments over ₹10,000 in easy instalments. However, it is crucial to note that only customers who qualify for ICICI Bank PayLater, the bank's buy now, pay later service, can use the EMI facility for UPI payments.

This first-of-its-kind facility increases the affordability for thousands of the bank's customers as they may now instantaneously purchase goods or services by just scanning the necessary merchant QR code at a store and completing the payment in EMIs. The service is available for a wide range of items, including gadgets, food, clothing, travel, and hotel reservations.

Customers may pay transaction amounts over ₹10,000 in three, six, or nine convenient instalments.

At the moment, online shopping does not support the EMI facility for UPI payments. However, the bank said that the EMI feature for PayLater would soon be extended to include online purchasing.