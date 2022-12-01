Hyundai To Launch Ioniq 5 at Auto Expo In January 2023

As for the car’s design, the Ioniq 5’s design closely resembles the 45EV concept car that the company showcased at the 2019 Frankfurt Auto Show. The Ioniq’s look is defined by its retro style with sharp lines and an SUV-like design. The interiors of this car have a minimalistic design but the cabin is quite spacious. Hyundai has made use of recycled and sustainable materials to build the seats, upholstery, carpet and other interior parts of the car. Hyundai has also made use of eco-friendly paints for many parts of the car. The Ioniq 5 also reportedly comes with a 12-inch infotainment screen. While the Ioniq 5 has already been launched in other countries and the specifications are known, it is still unclear whether Hyundai will be launching the car with the exact same specifications or other custom specifications for India.