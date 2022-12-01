Hyundai To Launch Ioniq 5 at Auto Expo In January 2023
Hyundai is set to launch the highly anticipated Ioniq 5 in India in January 2023 at the Auto Expo. Read on to learn more details
Hyundai, the Korean carmaker is extremely popular among Indian automobile consumers and they have recently announced the launch details of the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5 in India. As per Hyundai, the company's flagship car, the Ioniq 5 will be launched at the Auto Expo which will be held in January 2023. Hyundai has also announced that booking for the Ioniq 5 will start on December 20, 2022. The Ionic 5 will be locally assembled in India and it is sort of a sister model to Kia’s EV6. As per reports, the new Hyundai Ioniq is built on the electric E-GMP platform and a lot of sustainable materials have been used in constructing the interiors of this model.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 will reportedly be priced lower than its sister model, the Kia EV6 in India. The main reason that the Kia EV6 is more expensive in India is that the car is imported into the country and customs duty, and other import taxes are levied on it. On the other hand, since the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be assembled locally, it will cost lower than its sister model, the Kia EV6. Although Hyundai has not revealed many details about the upcoming Ioniq 5 yet, it is expected that the battery pack and the engine powertrain in the car will be a downgrade from the ones in Kia EV6. An automobile publication has revealed that Hyundai may be planning to introduce this EV at sub a ₹50 lakh price.
Hyundai Ioniq 5: Design And Features
As for the car’s design, the Ioniq 5’s design closely resembles the 45EV concept car that the company showcased at the 2019 Frankfurt Auto Show. The Ioniq’s look is defined by its retro style with sharp lines and an SUV-like design. The interiors of this car have a minimalistic design but the cabin is quite spacious. Hyundai has made use of recycled and sustainable materials to build the seats, upholstery, carpet and other interior parts of the car. Hyundai has also made use of eco-friendly paints for many parts of the car. The Ioniq 5 also reportedly comes with a 12-inch infotainment screen. While the Ioniq 5 has already been launched in other countries and the specifications are known, it is still unclear whether Hyundai will be launching the car with the exact same specifications or other custom specifications for India.