How To Book BMW X3 M40i xDrive In India? A Step-By-Step Guide
The BMW X3 M40i xDrive SUV can be booked by paying a booking deposit of ₹5 lakhs.
On Wednesday, April 19, German automaker BMW began accepting reservations for its first-ever BMW X3 M40i xDrive in India. Customers can reserve the SUV on the BMW India website by paying a booking fee of ₹5 lakh. However, the car is expected to debut in India in May 2023.
According to the company, the SUV boasts sporty characteristics along with an ideal mix of dynamism, comfort, and efficiency, as well as a high degree of everyday practicability. Its external and interior designs both feature a variety of distinctive M features. Brooklyn Grey and Black Sapphire are the two intriguing colour choices for the BMW X3 M40i xDrive.
A 3-litre, turbocharged, 6-cylinder engine with M genes powers the BMW X3 M40i xDrive from the engine compartment. The car has a robust front bumper with broader vents and sits on dual-tone alloy wheels. Customers can add unique M alloys to their vehicles to further customise the sporty appeal.
The X3 M40i xDrive SUV sports a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system inside along with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. It is the ideal choice for those who seek a car with power, speed, and style.
BMW has always been associated with performance and luxury, and the X3 M40i xDrive is no exception. It is evidence of BMW's dedication to quality and passion for designing automobiles that are enjoyable to drive.
Now, let’s check out how to book BMW X3 M40i xDrive in India.
Steps To Book BMW X3 M40i xDrive In India
Step 2: Look for the option ‘Pre Book Now’ on the page and click it.
Step 3: You will see a new tab open. Click the ‘Pre Book Now’ button that appears on the page.
Step 4: Choose your dealer and colour options. Choose ‘Continue’.
Step 5: Fill in the required information correctly.
Step 6: Deposit the required sum.
Step 7: Your BMW X3 M40i xDrive will be reserved.