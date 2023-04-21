How To Book BMW X3 M40i xDrive In India? A Step-By-Step Guide

On Wednesday, April 19, German automaker BMW began accepting reservations for its first-ever BMW X3 M40i xDrive in India. Customers can reserve the SUV on the BMW India website by paying a booking fee of ₹5 lakh. However, the car is expected to debut in India in May 2023.

According to the company, the SUV boasts sporty characteristics along with an ideal mix of dynamism, comfort, and efficiency, as well as a high degree of everyday practicability. Its external and interior designs both feature a variety of distinctive M features. Brooklyn Grey and Black Sapphire are the two intriguing colour choices for the BMW X3 M40i xDrive.

A 3-litre, turbocharged, 6-cylinder engine with M genes powers the BMW X3 M40i xDrive from the engine compartment. The car has a robust front bumper with broader vents and sits on dual-tone alloy wheels. Customers can add unique M alloys to their vehicles to further customise the sporty appeal.

The X3 M40i xDrive SUV sports a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system inside along with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. It is the ideal choice for those who seek a car with power, speed, and style.

BMW has always been associated with performance and luxury, and the X3 M40i xDrive is no exception. It is evidence of BMW's dedication to quality and passion for designing automobiles that are enjoyable to drive.

Now, let’s check out how to book BMW X3 M40i xDrive in India.