H-1B Visa Registrations For 2024 To Begin On March 1: How To Register?
Registration for H-1B visas for skilled workers wishing to work in the USA in 2024 will start on March 1 and expire on March 17.
According to a press statement from US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), registration for an H-1B visa will open on March 1 and close on March 17, 2023. Further, as per the immigration department, petitioners and representatives can complete and submit their registrations via myUSCIS, the agency's online H-1B registration system. Therefore, employers who are interested must create an account with US Citizenship and Immigration Services (UCIS), fill out all the required information, and then submit their registration.
Moreover, each registration submitted for the H-1B visa will receive a confirmation number from the UCIS, which will be used to track registrations in the service. The allocated number, however, will only be used to track registrations. It cannot be used to access Case Status online to find out the status of a case.
What Is The H-1B Visa?
The H-1B visa, which is typically a non-immigrant visa, will help US businesses hire foreign nationals for specialized professions that need theoretical or technical competence. For H-1B visas, employers submit more than 85,000 applications annually. The steps for registering for an H-1B visa are listed below.
Steps To Register For H-1B Visa
Step 1: To submit a registration application, create a myUSCIC account by visiting the https://myaccount.uscis.gov/users/sign_up website. Note that the applicant must pay a $10 non-refundable fee.
Step 2: Users must log in using a registrant account if they are submitting their own registrations.
Step 3: Once an account has been created, representatives can anytime add clients to their accounts.
Step 4: To enter the beneficiary information, the representatives and registrants must wait until March 1. They must then send in a $10 registration fee for each recipient. They can also enter information for numerous beneficiaries at once.
Step 5: Up to the final payment, the information can be edited, prepared, and stored in a draft format on the account.
Step 6: The registrants can see the notification that states that by March 31, the US government would inform the account holders of the final choices.
Step 7: If the government receives sufficient applications by March 17, it will conduct a random registration selection and notify applicants via their myUSCIS online accounts. However, after receiving a small number of registrations, the department will hold off on announcing the selection until the end of the original registration period.
Step 8: Upon approval, applicants must complete and submit their formal, thorough H-1B petitions to the USCIS within 90 days.