H-1B Visa Registrations For 2024 To Begin On March 1: How To Register?

According to a press statement from US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), registration for an H-1B visa will open on March 1 and close on March 17, 2023. Further, as per the immigration department, petitioners and representatives can complete and submit their registrations via myUSCIS, the agency's online H-1B registration system. Therefore, employers who are interested must create an account with US Citizenship and Immigration Services (UCIS), fill out all the required information, and then submit their registration.

Moreover, each registration submitted for the H-1B visa will receive a confirmation number from the UCIS, which will be used to track registrations in the service. The allocated number, however, will only be used to track registrations. It cannot be used to access Case Status online to find out the status of a case.