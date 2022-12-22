Goibibo Mega Godzilla Sale Is LIVE, Offers 65% Off On Hotel Bookings; Check Availability
Goibibo has launched ‘Mega Godzilla Sale’. Read on to check the details of this limited time offer specially on Lemontree hotels
One of the most popular travel and hotel booking websites in India, Goibibo has launched a new discount offer on their website called the ‘Mega Godzilla Sale’. This particular sale has been launched in collaboration with the Lemontree chain of hotels across many cities in the country. As per the Goibibo website, this offer is valid on booking hotels between the dates of December 21, 2022, and December 31, 2022. There are around 85 hotels by Lemontree across many cities in India where you can avail of these discounts.
Goibibo Mega Godzilla Sale: Card Offers
Apart from the various discounts on Lemontree hotels, Goibibo is also offering discounts to users when booking online using certain banks’ credit or debit cards and on certain days of the week. Let’s take a look at which banks are eligible for these offers:
Get up to 15% off on all payment modes when booking online using the code GOPREMIUM.
On Tuesdays, you can get up to 15% discount using HSBC and IndusInd Bank debit/credit cards and net banking.
On Wednesdays, you can get up to 20% discount using Bank of Baroda and Axis Bank debit/credit cards and up to 15% discount using IndusInd bank credit cards.
On Thursdays, you can get up to 10% off on HDFC bank debit and credit cards, and up to 15% discount using IndusInd bank credit cards.
On Fridays, you can get up to 20% off using Yes Bank credit cards or Canara Bank debit/credit cards. Moreover, you can get up to 15% discount using IndusInd bank credit cards.
On Saturdays, get up to 20% off using Punjab National Bank credit cards and Yes Bank credit cards.
On Sundays, you can get up to 15% off using Union Bank of India Debit and Credit Cards.
Prominent Hotels Under Mega Godzilla Sale
Some of the most popular and prominent hotels by Lemontree that are featured under this Goibibo sale are:
Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Aketa, Dehradun
Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Thiruvananthapuram
Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Ludhiana
Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Hosur Road, Bengaluru
Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Nestor, Mumbai
Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Katti-Ma, Chennai
Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Whitefield, Bengaluru
Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Pimpri, Pune
Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Kochi
Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Malabar Gate, Kozhikode
Lemon Tree Hotel, Port Blair
Lemon Tree Hotel Dehradun
Lemon Tree Hotel Electronics City Bangalore
Lemon Tree Amarante Beach Resort
To know the full list of hotels featured under this offer, check out the official Goibibo website.