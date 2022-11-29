Gautam Adani Ranks First On Forbes 2022 List Of India's 100 Richest, Mukesh Ambani On 2nd Place

Gautam Adani

Topping the list is the Indian conglomerate Gautam Adani, the Adani Group's chairman. He has a $1,211,460.11 billion net worth. In 2021, he tripled his wealth, and in 2022, he overtook the previous richest person in India.

Mukesh Ambani

The second place on the list goes to Mukesh Ambani. He is the Chairman and MD of the O2C, telecom, and new energy conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd., whose net worth is $710,723.26 crore. For the first time since 2013, his ranking fell to no. 2.

Radhakishan Damani

The DMart chain of stores is owned by Radhakishan Damani. He is valued at 222,908.66 crores. In 2002, Damani opened his first store and today there are 271 DMart locations across India.

Hinduja Brothers

The Hinduja Group was founded in 1914 by Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja. Srichand, Gopichand, Prakash, and Ashok, the four siblings, currently manage the international corporation, and their combined wealth is valued at 122,761.29 crore.

Bajaj Group

Under the umbrella of the Bajaj Group, the Bajaj Family owns a network of 40 businesses. Founded by Jamnalal Bajaj in Mumbai in 1926, it is a 96-year-old family-run company. Bajaj Auto, the family's flagship business, is the fourth-largest two- and three-wheeler manufacturer in the world with a net worth of 117,915.45 crore.

Also Read: Gautam Adani Regains Third Spot On Forbes' List Of Richest People, Overtakes Jeff Bezos