Gautam Adani Ranks First On Forbes 2022 List Of India's 100 Richest, Mukesh Ambani On 2nd Place
Gautam Adani tops Forbes' list of the 100 wealthiest Indians for the year 2022, with Mukesh Ambani coming in second. Read on!
Forbes 2022 list of India's top 100 richest people is out! Mukesh Ambani is ranked second on the list, behind the top contender Gautam Adani. The ranking shows that the aggregate wealth of India's top 100 earners increased by $25 billion to reach $800 billion.
Gautam Adani who is the third richest man in the world went on to take over the first spot on Forbes’s 2022 list of India's 100 richest Indian. According to Forbes, the success was mainly owing to infrastructure mogul Gautam Adani's record-breaking achievement, which altered the hierarchy at the top for the first time since 2008. Even while the stock market was slightly lower than it was a year earlier, the main drag on wealth growth was a weaker rupee, which fell by 10% over that time. And as per the data of Forbes, the combined wealth of the top 10 affluent people is $385 billion.
Forbes List Of India's 100 Richest Indians
Gautam Adani
Topping the list is the Indian conglomerate Gautam Adani, the Adani Group's chairman. He has a $1,211,460.11 billion net worth. In 2021, he tripled his wealth, and in 2022, he overtook the previous richest person in India.
Mukesh Ambani
The second place on the list goes to Mukesh Ambani. He is the Chairman and MD of the O2C, telecom, and new energy conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd., whose net worth is $710,723.26 crore. For the first time since 2013, his ranking fell to no. 2.
Radhakishan Damani
The DMart chain of stores is owned by Radhakishan Damani. He is valued at 222,908.66 crores. In 2002, Damani opened his first store and today there are 271 DMart locations across India.
Hinduja Brothers
The Group was founded in 1914 by Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja. Srichand, Gopichand, Prakash, and Ashok, the four siblings, currently manage the international corporation, and their combined wealth is valued at 122,761.29 crore.
Bajaj Group
Under the umbrella of the Bajaj Group, the Bajaj Family owns a network of 40 businesses. Founded by Jamnalal Bajaj in Mumbai in 1926, it is a 96-year-old family-run company. Bajaj Auto, the family's flagship business, is the fourth-largest two- and three-wheeler manufacturer in the world with a net worth of 117,915.45 crore.
Moreover, as per the data provided by Forbes, 9 more new faces have appeared on the list, including three from IPOs. They are shoemaker Rafique Malik, who listed Metro Brands last December at no. 89, former banker Falguni Nayar, who became the richest self-made woman in India after listing her beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa at no. 44 and ethnic clothing manufacturer Ravi Modi, who ranked at no. 50.
In addition, the top 100 list includes four returns. Joy Alukkas, who is ranked 69 on the list and has a net worth of 25.036.44 crore, is back. Anand Mahindra, whose company Mahindra & Mahindra made news by introducing an electric SUV, is ranked No. 91. His net worth is $17,768.08 billion. Anu Aga has returned to the India's Richest List with a net worth of 18,010.37 crore since 2014. Bhadresh Shah, managing director of AIA Engineering, is ranked at position 100. With a net worth of 15,345.16 crore rupees, he is back on India's Richest List.
