Full List Of HBO Shows And Movies Coming To JioCinema Post Warner Bros And Viacom18 Deal

All of the HBO shows that were previously available on Hotstar such as House of the Dragon, Succession, The Last Of Us, The White Lotus, True Detective, etc, will move to JioCinema starting from May.

Not just HBO TV shows, but the shows that were a part of the Max streaming service like Peacemaker, The Flight Attendant, etc, will also be available on JioCinema. Moreover, all the future episodes of these TV series that are released in the US would also be released in India on the same day. Here are some of the most popular shows from HBO and Warner Bros library that you will be able to watch on JioCinema starting next month:

The Last of Us

House of the Dragon

Succession

The White Lotus

Perry Mason

True Detective

Euphoria

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

The Idol

White House Plumbers

The Sympathiser

The Regime

Game of Thrones

Sex in the City

The Time Traveler's Wife

The Baby

Scenes from a Marriage

Industry

The Outsider

His Dark Materials

Mrs. Fletcher

Chernobyl

Silicon Valley

Westworld

Gentleman Jack

Girls

The Sopranos

The Pacific

True Blood

Peacemaker

The Flight Attendant

The Penguin

The Wire

Rome

Some of the most popular Warner Bros movies that you will now be able to view on JioCinema include: