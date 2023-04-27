Full List Of HBO Shows And Movies Coming To JioCinema Post Warner Bros And Viacom18 Deal
JioCinema will be the new home for content from HBO, Max Original and Warner Bros in India.
Soon after HBO content was removed from Disney+ Hotstar in India, fans were left wondering where they could watch their favourite shows and movies. Now, there is a good news for the fans.
Warner Bros Discovery and Viacom18 on Thursday announced a partnership that will bring HBO and Warner Bros. content to JioCinema. This deal will allow JioCinema to become the exclusive streaming home for HBO, Max Original, and Warner Bros. content in India.
HBO Shows And Warner Bros Movies Coming to JioCinema
All of the HBO shows that were previously available on Hotstar such as House of the Dragon, Succession, The Last Of Us, The White Lotus, True Detective, etc, will move to JioCinema starting from May.
Not just HBO TV shows, but the shows that were a part of the Max streaming service like Peacemaker, The Flight Attendant, etc, will also be available on JioCinema. Moreover, all the future episodes of these TV series that are released in the US would also be released in India on the same day. Here are some of the most popular shows from HBO and Warner Bros library that you will be able to watch on JioCinema starting next month:
The Last of Us
House of the Dragon
Succession
The White Lotus
Perry Mason
True Detective
Euphoria
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
The Idol
White House Plumbers
The Sympathiser
The Regime
Game of Thrones
Sex in the City
The Time Traveler's Wife
The Baby
Scenes from a Marriage
Industry
The Outsider
His Dark Materials
Mrs. Fletcher
Chernobyl
Silicon Valley
Westworld
Gentleman Jack
Girls
The Sopranos
The Pacific
True Blood
Peacemaker
The Flight Attendant
The Penguin
The Wire
Rome
Some of the most popular Warner Bros movies that you will now be able to view on JioCinema include:
Dune
Harry Potter and Wizarding World films
Lord of the Rings
DC Universe movies
The Hobbit Films
The Matrix
Inception
Gravity
Monsterverse films (Godzilla, Kong,)
Ready Player One
Sherlock Holmes 1 & 2
IT Part 1 & 2
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Dunkirk
The Hangover
The Exorcist
Pacific Rim
Apart from the above, kids’ animation titles like Dexter's Laboratory and Tom and Jerry Kids will also be available on JioCinema. Moreover, due to the exclusive nature of this deal, other streaming platforms in India like Disney+Hotstar or Amazon Prime will not be able to licence any HBO or Warner Bros content as long as this deal remains in place.
JioCinema has gained popularity in India for streaming the IPL cricket competition for free for the ongoing IPL season. This partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery will allow JioCinema to provide thousands of hours of streaming video content to its subscribers and capture a larger market share of the OTT/streaming industry in India.
Clement Schwebig, President, India, Southeast Asia, and Korea, Warner Bros. Discovery, said Warner Bros. Discovery’s brands are incredibly popular across India, and the company is pleased to partner with Viacom18 to bring premium HBO, Max Original and Warner Bros. content to local fans.
“This new agreement demonstrates our commitment to South Asia as we seek to entertain audiences across more platforms, and further strengthens the scale of our regional business as a whole,” Schwebig said in a statement.
Ferzad Palia, Head – SVOD & International Business, Viacom18, said after live sport, JioCinema is on a mission to “build the most magnetic destination for entertainment for all Indians”.
