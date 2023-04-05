Forbes Billionaires List 2023: Elon Musk No Longer The World's Richest Man

French luxury goods magnate Bernard Arnault has officially surpassed Tesla CEO Elon Musk to take the title of world's richest billionaire. According to Forbes' calculations, the 74-year-old engineer tops the 2023 billionaires list with a $211-billion fortune, surpassing Elon Musk, who was placed first last year and is now in second place, by $31-billion.

The Frenchman first made an appearance on Forbes' list of the richest people in 1997, when his net worth was $3.1 billion. He rose swiftly up the rankings, breaking into the top 20 richest people by 2005 (worth $17 billion), and then rising to the fourth place globally (worth $41 billion) in 2011. He has ranked third for the past three years, finishing last year behind Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.