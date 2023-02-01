FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Slip Of Tongue: ‘Replacing Old Political…Vehicles’ Stirs Laughter During Budget 2023

During the Union Budget presentation of 2023, FM Nirmala Sitharaman who was presenting the budget to the parliament made a minor pronunciation error, which evoked a round of laughter from the participants present. While FM Sitharaman was presenting the Union Budget, talking about how the government is prioritising dealing with old polluting vehicles, she mispronounced pollution as ‘political’.

“Replacing old political…sorry old pollution vehicles will be a priority…" Sitharaman said in her presentation, which led to a round of laughs. In a meeting of serious discussions, the moment presented a brief respite of comedy, unifying everyone present, even if for a small moment. Even the opposition leaders seemed to find amusement in her error, thumping tables and cheering her on. She then went on to correct herself, saying ‘Replacing old polluting vehicles is an important part of greening our economy,’. The uproar over her slip of tongue continued for some time.



As per the Union Budget announcement, the government has extensive plans to provide funding for scrapping old polluting vehicles and promoting a country-wide circular economy. These plans and policies will come into effect starting from April 1, 2023. Announcing this change, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said, ‘I have allocated adequate funds to scrap old vehicles of the central government. States will also be supported in replacing old vehicles and ambulances’.





The Union Budget Session of 2023 began in the parliament on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, when President Droupadi Murmu made a speech where she spoke about several issues related to the economy and the country. PM Narendra Modi also spoke during this session, saying ‘India's Budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of the common citizens amid the unstable global economic situation.’



The Union Budget presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2023, aimed to provide a balanced fiscal prudence with public expectations and allocate adequate funding for scrapping old polluting vehicles.