Flipkart New Year Sale 2023: Save Big During The Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale
Flipkart has announced its new year sale, Big Bachat Dhamaal, starting from January 6, 2023. Read details here!
The new year becomes happy whenever any e-commerce platform announces a sale and lets us save money while we shop. This year, Flipkart has decided to do that for you. E-commerce giant, Flipkart has announced its new year sale, Big Bachat Dhamaal, starting from January 6, 2023.
Are you excited to know what is in store for you?
Keep reading!
Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale
Flipkart has decided to start the year with a bang and has announced its new year sale, Big Bachat Dhamaal for the first week of January. The sale starts on January 6, 2023 and will continue till January 8, 2023.
Flipkart has become one of the e-commerce businesses that keeps surprising its customer with big sale offers. It’s one of the biggest sale periods is its Big Billion Days, the time of the year when all customers aim to buy a mobile phone at big discount prices.
For January’s Big Bachat Dhamaal sale, Flipkart has listed offers for various categories like smartphones, home, decor, fashion, kitchen, electronics etc.
The brand is yet to announce discount prices of items however it has mentioned below exciting things on its website:
1) Dhamaal Deals: Customers will get big saving deals from January 6 to January 8 at 12 AM, 8 AM and 4 PM.
2) Loot Bazaar: During the sale period between 10 AM to 10 PM, you’ll find the lowest prices.
3) Combo deals: At 12 AM, 8 AM, and 4 PM, you can find unbelievable combo deals. According to Flipkart, shop more, save more.
Smart Phone Deals
The e-commerce giant is yet to announce its big discounts on smartphones. According to the website, it will soon be revealing prices of the most demanding smartphones like Realme 8S 5G, Poco M3 Pro, iPhones etc.
Electronics
In the Big Bachat Dhamaal, you can get best-selling laptops for up to 40% off. Moreover, you can also find headphones and speakers starting at just Rs 399/-.
TV & Appliances
Customers can find the best deals on TV starting from just Rs 7,499/-. Refrigerators will be available for up to 55% off and washing machines for up to 60% off.
Card Offers & Early Access For Flipkart Plus Members
Flipkart has not provided any information on bank offers yet. However, normally it provides 10% extra discounts on banks like ICICI, HDFC etc.
Moreover, the e-commerce giant lives its sale one day early for Flipkart Plus members, but this time, Flipkart has not provided any such information.
You can follow this page on Flipkart to stay updated with the latest offers