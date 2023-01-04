Flipkart New Year Sale 2023: Save Big During The Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale

Flipkart has decided to start the year with a bang and has announced its new year sale, Big Bachat Dhamaal for the first week of January. The sale starts on January 6, 2023 and will continue till January 8, 2023.

Flipkart has become one of the e-commerce businesses that keeps surprising its customer with big sale offers. It’s one of the biggest sale periods is its Big Billion Days, the time of the year when all customers aim to buy a mobile phone at big discount prices.

For January’s Big Bachat Dhamaal sale, Flipkart has listed offers for various categories like smartphones, home, decor, fashion, kitchen, electronics etc.

The brand is yet to announce discount prices of items however it has mentioned below exciting things on its website:

1) Dhamaal Deals: Customers will get big saving deals from January 6 to January 8 at 12 AM, 8 AM and 4 PM.

2) Loot Bazaar: During the sale period between 10 AM to 10 PM, you’ll find the lowest prices.

3) Combo deals: At 12 AM, 8 AM, and 4 PM, you can find unbelievable combo deals. According to Flipkart, shop more, save more.