FIS India Layoffs: Indian Arm Of American MNC Fidelity National Information Services Fires 400 People

It is also important to note that the fintech and IT company has been experiencing financial difficulties in the recent times. With organic growth stalling, FIS shares have fallen in its merchant business. In its Nov. 3 earnings release, the business stated that the shift in American customers' purchasing patterns toward more discretionary verticals is impacting segment yield. The stock of the fintech company has plummeted by about 45% so far this year, which is less than the S&P 500's 17% fall in that time.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Stephanie Ferris, the organization's recently appointed CEO, intended to make significant expense cutbacks in order to please investors. A $500 million cost reduction goal was reportedly set by the corporation for its enterprise transformation effort.