Economic Survey 2023: Date, Time, & Where To Watch It Live
The Economic Survey 2023 will be presented a day before the Union Budget. Read on to learn the date, time & where to watch it live
The nation's finance minister presents the Economic Survey every year at the budget session of the Parliament. Typically, the Economic Survey is presented one day before the Union Budget.
The Economic Survey 2023 will provide an overview of the economy during the current financial year 2022–2023. The flagship report is, however, created by the Economics Division of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) under the direction of the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Dr. V Anantha Nageswaram.
Economic Survey 2023: Date & Time
On January 31, 2023, Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2023 to the Parliament. The budget session of the Parliament will officially begin on this day at 11 AM preceded by the President's speech before the two chambers of Parliament.
Economic Survey 2023: Where To Watch It Live Online?
The Economic Survey 2022–23 will be aired live on PIB’s YouTube channel. Additionally, the PIB and Finance Ministry's Twitter accounts will both provide live updates of the same.
Economic Survey 2023: Where To Watch It Live On TV?
The economic survey's live feed can also be watched on Sansad TV and other official government channels.
A press conference will be held by the Chief Economic Advisor later in the day to discuss the Economic Survey's more general conclusions and suggestions.
Significance Of The Economic Survey
The Economic Survey of India is a key document that is distributed to the Parliament each year prior to the presentation of the Union Budget. This flagship document, which serves as a prequel to the Budget, not only puts the state of the economy in perspective but also examines trends in infrastructure, agricultural and industrial production, employment, prices, imports, exports, foreign exchange reserves, and other pertinent economic factors. The survey also aids in giving a better picture of the Union Budget by identifying the nation's priorities for the coming financial year and the areas that require additional focus.