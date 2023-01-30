Economic Survey 2023: Date, Time, & Where To Watch It Live

The nation's finance minister presents the Economic Survey every year at the budget session of the Parliament. Typically, the Economic Survey is presented one day before the Union Budget.

The Economic Survey 2023 will provide an overview of the economy during the current financial year 2022–2023. The flagship report is, however, created by the Economics Division of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) under the direction of the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Dr. V Anantha Nageswaram.