Dollar To INR Exchange Rate Today: December 5, 2022

Now that we’ve looked at the rates of the Rupee against the Dollar, let’s also take a look at the exchange rate of other the Rupee against other major international currencies, as on December 5, 2022:

Euro to INR: The rate of Euro to INR is 1 Euro for ₹86.14, as of December 5, 2022.

British Pound: The rate of British Pound to INR for 1 British Pound is ₹100.49, as of December 5, 2022.

Australian Dollar: The rate of Australian Dollar to INR for 1 Australian Dollar is ₹55.65, as of December 5, 2022.

Canadian Dollar: The rate of Canadian Dollar to INR for 1 Canadian Dollar is ₹60.87, as of December 5, 2022.

Singapore Dollar: The rate of Singapore Dollar to INR for 1 Singapore Dollar is ₹60.59, as of December 5, 2022.

Swiss Franc: The rate of Swiss Franc to INR for 1 Swiss Franc is ₹87.27, as of December 5, 2022.

Japanese Yen: The rate of Japanese Yen to INR for 1 Japanese Yen is ₹0.69, as of December 5, 2022.

Chinese Yuan: The rate of Chinese Yuan to INR for 1 Chinese Yuan is ₹11.73, as of December 5, 2022.

Disclaimer: All of the exchange rates mentioned in the article have been recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change in the future.