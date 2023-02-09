Disney Lays Off 7000 Employees After Business Drops

The job cuts are a part of Disney's efforts to save $5.5 billion in costs. Out of that, $2.5 billion is made up of non-content costs (such as labour costs), and $1 billion of those deliberate cost reductions have already started. Out of the $2.5 billion in non-content costs, around 50% go towards marketing, 30% towards labour, and 20% go towards technology, purchasing, and other costs. By the end of the financial year 2024, Disney anticipates that these cost savings would completely materialise. Disney anticipates making savings of almost $3 billion over the coming years, excluding sports.

Along with the job layoffs, Iger also unveiled Disney's new operating structure, which is divided into three primary business segments: Disney Entertainment, managed by co-chairs Dana Walden and Alan Bergman, ESPN, led by Jimmy Pitaro, and Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products, led by Josh D'Amaro.