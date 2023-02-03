Budget 2023: What Changed In Healthcare? Check The Health Ministry Allocation And Other Details

Sitharaman also announced that dedicated multidisciplinary courses will be supported in existing institutions. This will be done to ensure that skilled manpower is available for futuristic medical technologies, high-end research, and manufacturing. She added that 157 new nursing colleges will be set up under health education and skilling, in co-location with existing medical colleges that have been established since 2014.

Adding to this, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that research facilities will be made available for research by public and private medical college faculty and private sector R&D teams in selective ICMR labs for encouraging collaborative research and innovation. She also added that a new programme will be taken up for research and innovation in pharmaceuticals through Centres of Excellence.