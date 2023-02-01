Budget 2023 Reactions Live: Top Leaders and Industrialists React To Budget
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023-24 in Lok Sabha today, on February 1. See reactions here
Nirmala Sitharaman meets President Droupadi Murmu
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday presented the Union Budget 2023-24 in Lok Sabha. Nirmala Sitharaman met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of presenting the Budget 2023-24 in Parliament.
Debjani Ghosh, who is the President of the National Association of Software & Services Companies (NASSCOM) since April 2018, appreciated the government's commitment towards green growth.
Vineet Mittal is an entrepreneur who floated Welspun Energy in 2010, becoming India's largest renewable energy company with an installed base of 1.2 GW. A strong advocate of sustainability, Vineet appreciated the government's vision of "decarbonising the economy".
Subham Agrawal is currently partnering e-commerce India team at Mondelez. He resorted some humour to express how he was feeling. Check out below!