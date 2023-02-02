Budget 2023: Green Growth Initiatives Announced By The Government During Budget

When presenting the Union Budget on Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a series of initiatives for green growth in an effort to reduce the carbon intensity of the Indian economy, achieve renewable energy targets, and generate a sizable number of green jobs. In addition, energy efficiency initiatives are already being implemented in many different economic sectors. Furthermore, the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which has been given a budget of Rs 19,700 crore, will help change the economy into one that is green and low-carbon oriented.

In order to usher in a transition to a green industrial and economic system, the Minister identified Green Growth as one of the seven goals of this year's Budget. She did this by highlighting India's progress toward a net zero carbon emissions goal by 2070.