Budget 2023: Date, Time, Where To Watch Nirmala Sitharaman's Speech Live

After downloading the app either from the Union Budget web portal www.indiabudget.gov.in or iOS or Android platforms, users can get access to the following information:

All the 14 documents of the Union Budget, including the annual finance bill (also known as Budget), Demand for Grants, financial bill and more as stated by the Constitution will be accessible on the Union Budget Mobile App for easy access by members of Parliament and the general public.

Further, following the conclusion of the finance minister's speech on the budget in Parliament on February 1, 2023, the entire Budget paper will be made available on the app.