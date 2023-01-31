Budget 2023: Date, Time, Where To Watch Nirmala Sitharaman's Speech Live
Finance Minister will unveil the Budget 2023 live at the Parliament. Find out the date, time, and where you can watch it live.
With a day to go, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is supposed to present the Union Budget 2023. This is Sitharaman's fifth budget in a row for the financial year that starts on April 1.
Similar to the previous two budgets, Union Budget 2023–24 will be presented in a digital format. This will be the Modi government's final full budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The podium for the budget presentation will be prepared on January 31. The same day is set aside for the presentation of the Economic Survey.
Now, let us take a look at the date, time, and location for live streaming the Union Budget 2023:
Union Budget 2023: Date & Time
Union Budget 2023: Where To Watch On TV?
Sansad TV, a state broadcaster, will telecast Sitharaman's speech on Budget 2023 live from the Parliament. Additionally, you can watch it live on other news networks including Rajya Sabha TV, DD News, and Lok Sabha TV.
Union Budget 2023: Where To Watch Online?
You can watch Nirmala Sitharaman's speech on the Union Budget 2023 live on the official Lok Sabha and Sansad TV’s Twitter handles and YouTube channels. Budget 2023 will also be broadcast online by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).
What Will The Union Budget Mobile App Contain?
After downloading the app either from the Union Budget web portal www.indiabudget.gov.in or iOS or Android platforms, users can get access to the following information:
All the 14 documents of the Union Budget, including the annual finance bill (also known as Budget), Demand for Grants, financial bill and more as stated by the Constitution will be accessible on the Union Budget Mobile App for easy access by members of Parliament and the general public.
Further, following the conclusion of the finance minister's speech on the budget in Parliament on February 1, 2023, the entire Budget paper will be made available on the app.
Also read: