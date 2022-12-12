Ashneer Grover Says 'Deep Respect' For Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma; Here's Why!

Ashneer Grover, a former Shark Tank judge and co-creator of the payment platform BharatPe, claimed on December 11 that Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma is his most tough competitor and that he has ‘deep respect’ for him.

He stated on twitter saying, "You are mentally closest and most respectful of your most fierce competitor, than those claiming to be on your side. Deep respect Vijay Shekhar of Paytm. Your personal review of my book is the one which means the most to me!"