Ashneer Grover Says 'Deep Respect' For Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma; Here's Why!
Ashneer Grover refers to Vijay Shekhar Sharma as his most fierce competitor. Read on why!
Ashneer Grover, a former Shark Tank judge and co-creator of the payment platform BharatPe, claimed on December 11 that Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma is his most tough competitor and that he has ‘deep respect’ for him.
He stated on twitter saying, "You are mentally closest and most respectful of your most fierce competitor, than those claiming to be on your side. Deep respect Vijay Shekhar of Paytm. Your personal review of my book is the one which means the most to me!"
It appears that Sharma received an autographed copy of Ashneer Grover's book "Doglapan" from Grover, who Sharma referred to as a "bullshit buster of our time".
Grover recently criticised Shashvat Nakrani, the other co-founder of BharatPe, on Twitter. In his post, he said, "Doglapan: Shashvat (Co-Founder) to me. Bhai degree poori karni hai. Ek saal office bunk kar ke IIT poora kar leta hoon. Secondary kara dena aur salary bhi mat rokna - investor ko mat batana. Shashvat to Board: No objection in filing case against Ashneer."
BharatPe claims that the Grover family used their funds to purchase a South Delhi duplex, holidays, skincare products, and appliances. As a result, BharatPe is suing Grover's wife Madhuri Jain and other family members for Rs 88 crore in compensation. BharatPe further filed a criminal complaint with the Economic Offenses Wing on 17 charges, including theft, fraud, and criminal breach of trust. If found guilty, Grover may spend up to ten years in prison and may have to forfeit his unvested shares and the right to claim his founder title.
Grover owns around 8.5% of the business and has been charged by BharatPe with fraud and embezzlement. 1.4% of this is not yet vested. The couple and other family members have also received notices and summonses from the Delhi High Court, ordering them to stop speaking negatively about the fintech company. In addition, court orders were sent to Grover's brother, brother-in-law, and father. The Grovers have two weeks to respond to BharatPe's suit, according to Justice Navin Chawla.