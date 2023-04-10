Amul vs Nandini Controversy In Karnataka: All You Need To Know

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked for a merger between KMF and Amul late last year, which raised eyebrows. While inaugurating a mega-dairy in Mandya, Karnataka, Shah predicted that Amul and Nandini will become the principal dairies in three years if they collaborated.

He continued by saying that farmers across the nation would profit if Gujarat and Karnataka joined forces. This was seen as a hint that the two cooperatives might eventually merge, which was later opposed by political parties and a number of professionals.