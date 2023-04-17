Amid Amul vs Nandini Row, Kerala Milk Federation Objects To Nandini's Expansion In Kerala

Karnataka dairy brand Nandini recently expanded its business to Kerala by opening two outlets in the state. However, the move has faced criticism from the Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation, which has objected to Nandini’s expansion beyond their own state of Karnataka and also said that they are concerned over the tendency of some state milk marketing federations that “aggressively enter markets outside their respective states”.

"... this involved a total breach of co-operative spirit based on which the country's dairy sector has been organised for the benefit of millions of dairy farmers," Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF) said in a statement.

KS Mani, chairman of Kerala's own local brand Milma, labelled the practice "unethical". Talking about the issue, he said that cross-border milk-marketing amounts to "blatant encroachment of the sale area of the respective state".

"The move of Amul (Gujarat Milk Co-operative Federation) to promote its staple products in Karnataka has been met with strong resistance from the stakeholders in that state. But Karnataka Milk Marketing Federation recently opened its outlets in parts of Kerala to sell its Nandini brand of milk and other products. How could this be justified? Whoever does this, it is a highly unethical practice which defeats the very purpose of India's dairy movement and harms the interests of the farmers," Mani was quoted by PTI as saying.