Amazon To Discontinue Halo Devices As It Continues To Lay Off More Staff

Amazon has said that it is shutting down its Amazon Halo division, which sells health and sleep trackers. This decision comes as the e-commerce giant kicks off another round of layoffs.

In a blog post on April 26, the company added that it will stop supporting Amazon Halo services from July 31, 2023, and will completely refund Halo device purchases made in the preceding 12 months.

In 2020, Amazon introduced the first Halo band, which was a fitness tracker that came with a subscription to use some of Amazon’s health monitoring and analysis services. Later, the company launched a new version called Halo View and Halo Rise.