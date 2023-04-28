Amazon To Discontinue Halo Devices As It Continues To Lay Off More Staff
In a blog post, the company added that it will stop supporting Amazon Halo services from July 31, 2023
Amazon has said that it is shutting down its Amazon Halo division, which sells health and sleep trackers. This decision comes as the e-commerce giant kicks off another round of layoffs.
In a blog post on April 26, the company added that it will stop supporting Amazon Halo services from July 31, 2023, and will completely refund Halo device purchases made in the preceding 12 months.
In 2020, Amazon introduced the first Halo band, which was a fitness tracker that came with a subscription to use some of Amazon’s health monitoring and analysis services. Later, the company launched a new version called Halo View and Halo Rise.
Amazon started informing some of the affected employees on Wednesday. They said that the heads of Amazon Web Services and the People Experience and Technology team have emailed the affected staff about the cuts.
"We notified impacted employees in the U.S. and Canada today. In other regions, we are following local processes, which may include time for consultation with employee representative bodies and possibly result in longer timelines to communicate with impacted employees,” the company said.
It added that Amazon will provide packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support for employees impacted by this decision. The company had announced also that it was .