Amazon Air Launches In India; All You Need To Know
E-commerce giant Amazon India has launched its own air-freight service ‘Amazon Air’ in India.
Giving a major boost to its services in India, e-commerce giant Amazon India has launched its own air-freight service Amazon Air in India. This move makes Amazon the first e-commerce company in India to have a dedicated air cargo network.
Amazon Air To Aid Great Selection, Low Prices, And Even Faster Deliveries
Amazon India has partnered with Bengaluru-based cargo jet firm Quikjet Cargo Airlines to launch Amazon Air services in the country. Amazon Air will use the cargo capacity of two Boeing 737-800 aircrafts operated by Quikjet. Each aircraft will ship packages every day across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. With Amazon Air, the company aims to ship goods faster from their fulfilment centres to last-mile deliveries.
Speaking about the launch of Amazon Air in India, Sarah Rhoads, Vice President of Amazon Global Air said “We’re thrilled to launch Amazon Air in India to ensure we can provide our growing customer base with great selection, low prices, and faster deliveries.”
Amazon Air Will Support 1.1 Million Sellers In India
The e-commerce giant believes that the launch of Amazon Air will support 1.1 million sellers in India and enable the growth of ancillary businesses like transportation and packaging. “This marks a very important step for our sellers and our customers, as well as a huge step forward for the aviation industry. We are celebrating a significant milestone in our global mission to transform the future of logistics,” said Akhil Saxena, Vice President – Customer Fulfilment (APAC, MENA & LATAM) and WW Customer Service, Amazon.
He added, “Amazon Air comes to India at an important time. Over the last few years, we have taken many positive steps to build our fulfilment, transportation, and logistics infrastructure in the country.”
India is Amazon’s third market, after the United States and Europe, to get Amazon Air services. The company launched its air-freight services in 2016 in the US and now operates an air cargo network of over 110 aircraft across 70 destinations across the world.
