Amazon Air Launches In India; All You Need To Know

The e-commerce giant believes that the launch of Amazon Air will support 1.1 million sellers in India and enable the growth of ancillary businesses like transportation and packaging. “This marks a very important step for our sellers and our customers, as well as a huge step forward for the aviation industry. We are celebrating a significant milestone in our global mission to transform the future of logistics,” said Akhil Saxena, Vice President – Customer Fulfilment (APAC, MENA & LATAM) and WW Customer Service, Amazon.

He added, “Amazon Air comes to India at an important time. Over the last few years, we have taken many positive steps to build our fulfilment, transportation, and logistics infrastructure in the country.”

India is Amazon’s third market, after the United States and Europe, to get Amazon Air services. The company launched its air-freight services in 2016 in the US and now operates an air cargo network of over 110 aircraft across 70 destinations across the world.