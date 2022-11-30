Air India-Vistara Merger: Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan Asks Employees To Not Worry About Their Future

As per reports, Vistara Airlines and Tata-owned Air India are set to merge into a single airline company by March 2024. After the merger, Singapore Airlines, which has a 49% stake in Vistara will own 25% of the newly merged Air India and also infuse ₹2000 crore into the new company. This new merger between Vistara and Air India will mean a larger fleet of planes and broader routes under the larger Air India brand as Tata plans to rebuild and expand their aviation wing. Tata purchased Air India from the government about a year ago for around ₹18,000 crore and also owns a 51% stake in Vistara Airlines. As per a report, Tata had plans to merge all its airline brands under one single division from the beginning.

Tata also owns two other minor airline brands, Air India Express and Air Asia India and these are set to be part of this merger as well. As per a statement by Singapore Airlines, Tata and Singapore airlines plan to finish the merger by March 2024, subject to regulatory approvals. As per Tata, this will put the newly combined fleet of the merged companies at 218, after putting together Air India’s 113 planes, Vistara’s 53 planes, AirAsia India’s 28 planes and Air India Express’s 24 planes. After this merger, Air India will be India’s largest international carrier and second-largest domestic carrier, said Tata representatives. Tata is also planning to purchase new aircrafts to add to its fleet and triple the current number of 113.