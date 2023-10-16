Pfizer’s $9 Billion Covid Outlook Cut Shows Depth of Decline

Bourla took over as CEO in 2019 and led the company through the pandemic, which was a period of explosive growth for Pfizer. Total company sales hit $100 billion in 2022 thanks to its Covid shot and pill, double where sales were when he started. But the speed at which demand for those products would fall off caught management off guard. Last quarter, after sales of its Covid pill missed analysts’ expectations by some $700 million, the company shaved $1 billion off of the top end of its annual sales forecast yet kept its per-share earnings outlook of $3.25 to $3.45 in tact.