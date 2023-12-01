PFC Shares Jump After Incorporating SPV To Manage Power Ministry Project

Shares of the company rose as much as 9.5% before paring gains to trade 8.6% higher at 10:56 a.m. This compares to a 0.6% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 221.29% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 85.91, hinting that the stock may be overweight.

All seven analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 12%.