BQPrimeBusiness NewsPFC Shares Jump After Incorporating SPV To Manage Power Ministry Project
ADVERTISEMENT

PFC Shares Jump After Incorporating SPV To Manage Power Ministry Project

Share of the company rose as much as 9.5% before paring gains to trade 8.6% higher at 10:56 a.m.

01 Dec 2023, 12:03 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p> (Source: Company website)</p></div>
(Source: Company website)

Shares of Power Finance Corp. surged over 9% to hit record high on Friday. The rally came after the company incorporated a subsidiary to act as consultant and bid process coordinator for a Ministry of Power transmission project.

PFC has incorporated a special purpose vehicle—PFC Consulting Ltd.—to select bidders for transmission scheme for development of "Eastern Region Expansion Scheme-XXXIV, an exchange filing said.

PFC Shares Jump After Incorporating SPV To Manage Power Ministry Project

Shares of the company rose as much as 9.5% before paring gains to trade 8.6% higher at 10:56 a.m. This compares to a 0.6% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 221.29% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 85.91, hinting that the stock may be overweight.

All seven analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 12%.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT