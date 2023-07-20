PE/VC Investments Down 23% In H1 To $27.5 Billion: Report
The first half of 2022 saw $35.9 billion in investments, while the second half saw values declining to $20.6 billion.
Private equity and venture capital funds' investments into Indian entities declined by nearly a fourth to $27.5 billion in January-June 2023 against the year-ago period, a report said on Thursday.
However, in value terms, investments were up 33% against July-December 2022, the report by industry lobby Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association and consultancy firm EY said.
The number of deals declined 44% compared to the year-ago period and 16% sequentially to 427, the report said.
EY partner Vivek Soni said there has been a dip in investments into startups but the overall trend for PE/VC investments remains positive.
The PE/VC funds raised over $10.2 billion in H1, which augurs well for the investment activity going forward, the report said.
The monthly report said at $3.1 billion, June witnessed a 42% decline in investments, while the figure was 9% lower than May.
The top deal in June was BPEA EQT and Chryscapital's $1.1 billion buyout of HDFC Credila Financial Services and the $297 million majority stake acquisition of Watertec India by Warburg Pincus, the report said.
The month recorded 38 exits worth $2.1 billion compared to $2 billion in 18 deals in the year-ago period. A total of $3.8 billion was raised by PE/VC funds during the month, the report added.