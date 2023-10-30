Petronet LNG To Invest Rs 20,685 Crore On Petrochemical Plant; Q2 Profit Rises
The project will generate revenue from sale of polypropylene, propylene, propane, hydrogen and ethane.
The board of directors of Petronet LNG Ltd. has approved an investment of Rs 20,685 crore for a petrochemicals plant in Dahej, Gujarat.
The plant will have a capacity of 7,50,000 tonne per annum of propane dehydrogenation and 5,00,000 TPA of polypropylene. "This would include propane and ethane handling facilities as well," the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.
The project will generate revenue from the sale of polypropylene, propylene, propane, hydrogen and ethane, it said.
According to the company, the project will benefit by utilising the ‘cold energy’ of its existing Dahej LNG terminal, making this project energy-efficient.
“Petronet LNG plans to develop 25 hectares of green belt area in the region. Besides significantly improving the top line and bottom line of the company, the project aims to enhance the self-efficiency of the country in the field of petrochemicals,” it said.
The company has also signed a binding agreement with Deepak Phenolics Ltd. for the offtake of 2,50,000 TPA of propylene and 11,000 TPA of hydrogen from the upcoming petrochemical project for a period of 15 years from the date of the first supply of the two products.
Petronet LNG Q2 FY24 Results
The company's consolidated net profit rose 4.5% year-on-year to Rs 856 crore in the quarter ended September, as compared with Rs 819 crore over the same period last year.
Revenue from operations rose 7.5% to Rs 12,533 crore on higher sales.
Operating profit, or Ebitda, for Q2 FY24 was up 2.8% to Rs 1,215 crore, while operating margin was 44 basis points lower at 9.7%, as compared with 10.1% a year ago.
Shares of Petronet LNG fell 9.38% on the BSE, as compared with a 0.47% increase in the benchmark Sensex as of 2:56 p.m. on Monday.