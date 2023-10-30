Petronet LNG To Invest Rs 20,685 Crore On Petrochemical Plant; Q2 Profit Rises

The board of directors of Petronet LNG Ltd. has approved an investment of Rs 20,685 crore for a petrochemicals plant in Dahej, Gujarat.

The plant will have a capacity of 7,50,000 tonne per annum of propane dehydrogenation and 5,00,000 TPA of polypropylene. "This would include propane and ethane handling facilities as well," the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

The project will generate revenue from the sale of polypropylene, propylene, propane, hydrogen and ethane, it said.

According to the company, the project will benefit by utilising the ‘cold energy’ of its existing Dahej LNG terminal, making this project energy-efficient.

“Petronet LNG plans to develop 25 hectares of green belt area in the region. Besides significantly improving the top line and bottom line of the company, the project aims to enhance the self-efficiency of the country in the field of petrochemicals,” it said.

The company has also signed a binding agreement with Deepak Phenolics Ltd. for the offtake of 2,50,000 TPA of propylene and 11,000 TPA of hydrogen from the upcoming petrochemical project for a period of 15 years from the date of the first supply of the two products.