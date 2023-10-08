Petrol, Diesel Prices To Remain Unchanged Even As Crude Surges: Moody's

"The increase in raw material costs comes after the price of crude oil jumped around 17% to more than $90 per barrel in September, from an average of $78 a barrel in 1Q fiscal 2024," Moody's said. "An extension in production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries of around 1 million barrels a day until December 2023, combined with Russia's extended export cuts of around 300,000 barrels a day over the same period have driven oil prices higher."