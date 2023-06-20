Pet Food Start-up Drools Raises $60 Million From L Catterton

Homegrown pet food start-up Drools Pet Food Pvt. raised about $60 million, or around Rs 490 crore, from global investment firm L Catterton.

The investment marks L Catterton's first foray into the pet food sector in India. Drools sell pet food under its namesake flagship brand, Drools, as well as others like Pure Pet, Meat Up, Canine Creek, and Kitty Yum.

"Drools will leverage L Catterton's expertise in the sector to further strengthen its position as the largest domestic player in India's burgeoning pet food market," it said in a release on Tuesday.

India's market is expected to grow by approximately 20% annually over the next five years to reach over $1.2 billion in 2028 on the back of increasing pet adoption, L Catterton said.

"Macro trends, such as rising income levels and the increasing humanisation of pets, are also leading pet owners to spend more on their pets, especially on buying packaged food instead of preparing home-cooked meals."

Drools has nearly quadrupled its revenue over the past three years by building an omni-channel pan-India pet food business, it said.