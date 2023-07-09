Hoarding All That Cash Is Eroding Your Wealth

However, probably quicker and easier than all of these would be simply to combine cash ISAs and stocks and shares ISAs into a single entity. British people understand and love ISAs, but we hate admin. Make them one so we can move in and out of interest-bearing cash accounts and equities without filling in any forms, throw in an awareness campaign, and you might find the job is done. For a little extra oomph, there could be a limit on how much cash can be held long-term in an ISA — say £25,000 — with everything over that needing to be invested within 12 months. Add in an idea from Miton’s Gervais Williams that some of that invested money (say 25%) should have to be housed only in the UK (in return for tax relief offered by the UK taxpayer), and the government may find it has killed many birds with one regulatory stone — simplified structures, deepened UK capital markets, less wealth inequality and, with a bit of luck, a new generation of enthusiastic capitalists along the way.