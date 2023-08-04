Personal Loans Are Easy To Get But Do You Really Need One
The personal loan segment has been witnessing tremendous growth in recent times as an increasing number of people take out these loans.
Since they are easier to get than other forms of loans and there is no security backing them, there has been rapid usage of such loans by individuals. This boom has led to a situation where more and more individuals are coming under stress as they find the burden of these loans harder to meet. Lending institutions are also sounding the warning bell on these loans.
Here are some things that should be considered by an individual before such a loan is taken.
Absolute Necessity
One of the first things that an individual has to do before taking a personal loan is consider the necessity of taking the loan. Just because a loan is easily available does not mean that one should take it and put a burden on one's personal finances. Ideally, such a loan should be taken only when there is a dire need for funds and there are no other alternatives available for raising the required amount. In that sense, this is the final option that should be used to get the funds that are necessary.
In reality, the way people use this is different because they consider expenses like travel or some other spending as legitimate usage areas, and instead of planning and saving for them, they use a personal loan. Taking this basic check at the initial stage itself can result in a lot of situations where the loan is not actually required and hence avoided.
Plan To Repay
Even when a loan has to be taken, there should be a clear plan in place for the manner and time in which the loan will be repaid.
This plan is essential because it shows that some thought has been given to how the funds would be made available for the purpose of repaying the loan. This effort includes deciding the time period for which the loan will be taken and the manner in which the funds will be set aside to ensure repayment. This has to be an actual exercise and not just a feeble attempt to go through the process for self-satisfaction. Once this plan is in place, there is greater confidence in the loan being repaid without problems.
Interest Rate
The interest rate that is charged on the loan is a significant factor because it can go quite high.
Since this is an unsecured credit, there is a higher rate of interest charged on the loan, and this will vary from person to person. It is important that the interest rate and the actual cost are considered when the loan is taken so that the final impact is known. The lower the interest rate, the better it will be, and hence it makes sense to make some effort to shop for a good rate with various banks.
Financial Pressure
In the entire work that is done for the purpose of the personal loan, attention has to be given to two things.
One is that there should be some balance between secured loans that are for creating assets and unsecured loans. There should not be too many unsecured loans taken. This can give rise to the second problem, which is that the equated monthly installment that has to be paid on the loans taken together should be affordable. One has to look at all the payments taken together, not just one single loan payment.
This will ensure that the personal finance situation for a family is not out of control and that the loan is affordable at the end of the day.
Arnav Pandya is founder at Moneyeduschool
The views expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of BQ Prime or its editorial team.