Worried About Nvidia, Apple And Meta? Nasdaq Has Your Back

One of the inane things that’s taught in modern university education is that a vast diversification is absolutely mandatory in investing in common stocks. That is an insane idea. It’s not that easy to have a vast plethora of good opportunities that are easily identified. And if you’ve only got three, I’d rather be in my best ideas instead of my worst. And now some people can’t tell their best ideas from their worst, and the act of deciding if an investment already is good — they get to thinking it’s better than it is. I think we make fewer mistakes like that than other people ... if you know the edge of your own ability pretty well, you should ignore most of the notions of our experts about what I call de-worsification of portfolios.