Pernod Ricard Expands Portfolio To Tap Indians' Growing Love For Gin
Gin demand in India is poised for double-digit growth even as it declines in key markets like the U.K. and Spain.
Growing popularity of gin in India, outside the traditional epicentre of Goa, has prompted Pernod Ricard India Pvt. to introduce a wider range of its international brands of the strong, spicy clear drink.
The Indian subsidiary of the French maker of 100 Pipers and Chivas Regal has added Beefeater Pink, Malfy from Italy, and the super-premium Japanese gin Ki No Bi to its expanded portfolio, according to Ranjeet Oak, chief commercial officer at Pernod Ricard India. Several other gin brands are in the pipeline awaiting launch.
“Local crafted gins have been particularly popular in recent years, and we have experienced an excellent response to our offerings in this category,” Oak told BQ Prime. He also said that consumers are willing to pay a premium for new products within the segment.
India's alcoholic beverages market, pegged at nearly $53 billion by think tank Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations, was long dominated by whisky and rum. A young population and growing incomes have spurred more demand for wine and craft beer and gin.
Known for its distinct flavour derived primarily from juniper berries, gin possesses an alcohol content of 37.5% or higher.
Until a few years ago, ordering the fruity-pungent drink often meant a rather predictable serving of Bombay Sapphire or a mass-produced Indian gin like Blue Ribband, accompanied by a slice of lemon. Today, gin enthusiasts can choose from a wide range of options, with over 20 local brands. These include brands such as Hapusa, Greater Than, Stranger and Sons, Terai, Samsara, Jaisalmer, and many others. With the gin category witnessing a boom, both local distilleries and global spirits manufacturers are engaged in a fierce competition for a larger share of the market.
Pernod Ricard's output of locally bottled gin surged 73% over previous year, partly because of a smaller base.
Oak said an increasing number of consumers are “seeking new flavours”, and craft gin has emerged as a category that allows them to “experience as well as explore”. The emergence of the locally produced craft gins, he said, has “shifted the centre of gravity” within the category and are “gaining momentum”.
Still, it's a niche drink. And while consumers are experimenting, volumes contracted 6% on an annualised bases in the five years through 2022, according to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis data. All other categories, however, grew.
The alcobev market researcher, however, estimates a 9% annualised jump in the next five years as gin is expected to grow in non-traditional markets like India even as boom subsides the U.K. and Spain. It would be driven by 21% annual growth in the premium-and-above price segment, while standard-and-below price segment is expected to expand at a volume CAGR of 8%.
Beyond Gin
Pernod Ricard, the world’s second-largest spirit company, accounts for 17% of the alcohol market by volume in India.
In the Indian market, whisky is the dominant alcoholic beverage, primarily led by blended whisky due its affordability in comparison with scotch. However, there has been “notable shift in consumer preferences” within the whisky category, especially in the scotch segment, said Oak.
"Despite cutting back on discretionary expenses, have displayed a strong inclination towards premiumisation," Oak said.
As a result, the company has achieved sales growth in “double digits”, both in terms of value and volume. Oak said that brands like Jameson and Ballantine are witnessing strong consumer interest.
Within the scotch category, there is a discernible trend of higher demand for aged variants, he said. For instance, within the Chivas family, Chivas 18 is experiencing stronger growth as compared with Chivas 12.
According to Oak, these shifting trends reflect a preference for super premium scotches among consumers. He said that there have been “significant shifts” in consumer preferences, "both towards scotches and higher-tier international brands".
Pernod Ricard's international brand portfolio is performing "exceptionally well", he said, outpacing the growth rate of its domestic portfolio. He also said that within international brands, consumers are showing "preference towards older age variants", indicating a desire "for greater maturity and complexity in their whisky choices".
Pernod Ricard India holds a significant position within the Pernod Ricard global network. The Indian subsidiary is the largest affiliate in terms of volume and the third largest in terms of value. Additionally, the company holds the fastest growth rate globally when compared to its affiliates.
Speaking about the company’s expansion plan, Oak said that a significant portion of Pernod Ricard’s international portfolio is being curated for the Indian market. While he did not discuss specific brand launches, he said the near future would witness a considerable presence of their international portfolio.
The expansion will include capturing consumer-focused trends, even in categories where its active participation has been limited thus far. "For instance, one can expect to witness a more extensive portfolio in wine offerings, as well as a diverse range of whiskys," he said.
In addition to this, the company is proactively exploring new segments in the market, including the growing tequila category. Oak said that there is a growing trend among consumers to "experiment with new categories", not just in gin but also in tequila.
Currently, Pernod Ricard operates two owned factories and collaborates with around 28 bottlers to carry out its operations. The company recently announced a joint venture worth Rs 400 crore in Kanpur, where they will establish and operate a distillery.
"This venture demonstrates a substantial commitment from Pernod Ricard globally to support our portfolio of products made in India," said Oak.
Licence Conundrum
This investment comes at a time when the company is faced with a series of regulatory challenges in India.
One of the challenges the company is currently facing involves a decision by city authorities in New Delhi to deny the renewal of its licence. This decision stems from an ongoing investigation into the company, with allegations suggesting that its domestic arm was involved in illegally making profit by undervaluing concentrate imports for over a decade, thereby evading full tax obligations.
The company has also been accused of violating rules by providing financial support to retailers in exchange for stocking more of its brands.
Pernod Ricard has denied the allegations.
The company has submitted its application for a licence in Delhi and is actively advocating for its case. Oak said their primary objective is to "ensure the availability of their products to consumers in Delhi as soon as possible". He remains “hopeful that the authorities will review and consider” their application favourably.
The failure to obtain a licence has had a "noticeable impact" on the business, as New Delhi contributes to 5% of the company's domestic sales.