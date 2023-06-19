Pernod Ricard Expands Portfolio To Tap Indians' Growing Love For Gin

Growing popularity of gin in India, outside the traditional epicentre of Goa, has prompted Pernod Ricard India Pvt. to introduce a wider range of its international brands of the strong, spicy clear drink.

The Indian subsidiary of the French maker of 100 Pipers and Chivas Regal has added Beefeater Pink, Malfy from Italy, and the super-premium Japanese gin Ki No Bi to its expanded portfolio, according to Ranjeet Oak, chief commercial officer at Pernod Ricard India. Several other gin brands are in the pipeline awaiting launch.

“Local crafted gins have been particularly popular in recent years, and we have experienced an excellent response to our offerings in this category,” Oak told BQ Prime. He also said that consumers are willing to pay a premium for new products within the segment.

India's alcoholic beverages market, pegged at nearly $53 billion by think tank Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations, was long dominated by whisky and rum. A young population and growing incomes have spurred more demand for wine and craft beer and gin.

Known for its distinct flavour derived primarily from juniper berries, gin possesses an alcohol content of 37.5% or higher.

Until a few years ago, ordering the fruity-pungent drink often meant a rather predictable serving of Bombay Sapphire or a mass-produced Indian gin like Blue Ribband, accompanied by a slice of lemon. Today, gin enthusiasts can choose from a wide range of options, with over 20 local brands. These include brands such as Hapusa, Greater Than, Stranger and Sons, Terai, Samsara, Jaisalmer, and many others. With the gin category witnessing a boom, both local distilleries and global spirits manufacturers are engaged in a fierce competition for a larger share of the market.

Pernod Ricard's output of locally bottled gin surged 73% over previous year, partly because of a smaller base.

Oak said an increasing number of consumers are “seeking new flavours”, and craft gin has emerged as a category that allows them to “experience as well as explore”. The emergence of the locally produced craft gins, he said, has “shifted the centre of gravity” within the category and are “gaining momentum”.

Still, it's a niche drink. And while consumers are experimenting, volumes contracted 6% on an annualised bases in the five years through 2022, according to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis data. All other categories, however, grew.

The alcobev market researcher, however, estimates a 9% annualised jump in the next five years as gin is expected to grow in non-traditional markets like India even as boom subsides the U.K. and Spain. It would be driven by 21% annual growth in the premium-and-above price segment, while standard-and-below price segment is expected to expand at a volume CAGR of 8%.