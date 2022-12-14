Pernod Ricard Appoints Paul-Robert Bouhier As Managing Director, India

Pernod Ricard SA has appointed Paul-Robert Bouhier as its new managing director for India, the company said on Wednesday.

Bouhier will take charge on Jan. 1, 2023, and will succeed Thibault Cuny, who stepped down from this role two months ago citing health reasons. He will also be part of the company’s Asia executive committee and report to Philippe Guettat, chairman and chief executive officer of Pernod Ricard Asia.

Since joining the French distiller in 1995, Bouhier has served in multiple markets like France, Ireland, Singapore, South Africa, and Italy and has held leadership positions over the years, the company said. His most recent was as managing director for the Southern Europe region from 2020, where he has been instrumental in leading transformation and accelerating it.

About his new role, the Chivas Regal maker said Bouhier will be responsible for "transforming the company’s India business strategy." His key objective will be to find opportunities for sustainable and profitable business growth.

"India is among the top three must-win markets for the group, and I am confident that with Paul-Robert at the helm, our focus on premiumisation, innovation, digital transformation, and sustainability and responsibility will get further accelerated in line with our transformation agenda," said Guettat, while commenting on the appointment.

Bouhier also said that he was excited to be a part of one of the most versatile markets for Pernod Ricard and looks forward to playing a part in driving the company's strategic priorities. "I will strive to carry forward the legacy by championing a culture of excellence, customer-centricity, and collaboration that the company has nurtured," he said.

Pernod Ricard is the world's second-largest wine and spirits company.

It makes popular liquors like 100 Pipers, Royal Stag, Glenlivet Scotch whisky, Imperial Blue whiskey, Absolut Vodka, and Ballentine's. Its domestic unit operates through two distilleries in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

An IWSR Drinks Market Analysis shows that India's $20 billion alcohol market is set to grow by 7% annually in the 2021–25 period, with whisky and spirits among the favourites. Pernod accounts for 17% of the country's alcohol market by volume, while Diageo commands a 29% share.