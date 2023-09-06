PepsiCo To Invest Rs 778 Crore In Assam To Open First Food Manufacturing Plant

Leading beverage & food maker PepsiCo on Wednesday said it will invest Rs 778 crore to set up its first food manufacturing plant at Nalbari, in Assam.

Spread over 44.2 acres, the plant is proposed to be operational in 2025 and aims to provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to 500 people from Assam, said a statement from PepsiCo.

This is the first investment in the North Eastern region by the company with portfolio of beverages and food brands, including Pepsi, 7UP, Mountain Dew, Slice, Tropicana, Mirinda, Lay's, Kurkure, Uncle Chips and Quaker Oats.