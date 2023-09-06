Pepsi To Build $93 Million Plant In India’s Assam State

BQPrimeBusiness NewsPepsi To Build $93 Million Plant In India’s Assam State
PepsiCo. Inc is set to build a 7.70 billion rupee ($93 million) plant in the impoverished north eastern Indian state of Assam, according to its chief minister.

06 Sep 2023, 9:39 PM IST
Signage is seen on the side of a delivery truck outside the Pepsi Beverages Co. plant in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg)
The factory will create more than 450 jobs, Himanta Biswa Sarma posted Wednesday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. 

PepsiCo, which first entered India in 1989, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. India is one of the global food and drink titan’s key markets, where it dominates soda sales along with Coca-Cola Co. PepsiCo’s beverage unit in the South Asian nation registered 14% volume growth last year, according to its latest annual report.

