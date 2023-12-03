Pepe Jeans Aims For Rs 2,000 Crore Sales In Three Years, To Add Over 100 Stores

Over Pepe Jeans' expansion plans, Kapoor told PTI, "We will add 100 odd stores in the next three years and in terms of a turnover, we are looking at a CAGR growth of 18 to 20%. So we should be almost around Rs 2,000 crore of consumer sales in three years".

When asked about sales numbers, Kapoor said: "If I look at business in India, last year on a consumer sales revenue we did close to Rs 1,200 crore and book revenue of Rs 562 crore. We grew almost 55% as compared to the previous year"

But more importantly, Pepe Jeans grew almost 42%, as compared to the pre-Covid numbers, he added.