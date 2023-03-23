People Can Apply For Job, Give Interviews While On Tourist, Business Visa In U.S.: Federal Agency

An individual travelling to the United States on a business or tourist visa -- B-1, B-2 -- can apply for new jobs and even appear in interviews, a federal agency said Wednesday.

The agency asked prospective employees to ensure that the applicants have changed their visa status before starting the new role.

In a note, and a series of tweets, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said when non-immigrant workers are laid off, they may not be aware of their options and may, in some instances, wrongly assume that they have no option but to leave the country within 60 days.