Penalties Against Banks Doubled In FY22, Says RBI Report

The Reserve Bank of India levied penalties worth Rs 64.29 crore against banks in FY22, compared with Rs 28.31 crore in the previous year.

However, penalties against non-bank lenders fell to Rs 1 crore, compared to Rs 3.05 crore a year ago, according to the RBI's report on trends and progress in banking.

"During 2021-22, the major reasons for imposition of monetary penalties on regulated entities (REs) included, inter alia, noncompliance with exposure and IRAC norms, frauds classification and reporting, and violation of cybersecurity framework guidelines," the RBI said in the report.