Maker Of $400 Golf Putters Becomes 2023’s Best IPO With A 624% Gain

Sacks Parente made just $190,000 in sales in 2022, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and it has yet to turn a profit. The Camarillo, California-based company had a net loss of $3.5 million last year. In the first three months of 2023, the company made $90,000 in net sales and had a net loss of $917,000.