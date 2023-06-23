Peak XV's GV Ravishankar Resigns From Byju's

A Peak XV Partners' spokesperson has confirmed that the VC firm's Managing Director, GV Ravishankar, has resigned from the board of Byju's.

"We confirm that GV Ravishankar, MD, Peak XV Partners, has resigned from the board of Think & Learn Pvt.," a spokesperson said on Friday. "We are committed to supporting the company in bringing on board an independent director in order to strengthen business processes and internal control mechanisms."

The statement from Peak XV (formerly Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia) comes a day after the edtech giant denied all claims of three board members resigning.

In a statement yesterday, Byju's had said that media reports suggesting the resignations of board members Ravishankar, and two other non-executive directors—Vivian Wu of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and Russell Dreisenstock of Prosus—are "entirely speculative".

Today, in response to GV Ravishankar's resignation, Byju's said it is in talks with investors "on the reconstitution of the board, including the induction of independent directors".

"The need for reconstitution arose as few investors had to vacate the board seat due to their shareholding falling below a minimum required threshold as per our shareholding agreement," a Byju's spokesperson said.

"We want to reassure all stakeholders that we are actively working towards constituting a diverse and world-class board commensurate with the company’s size and scale."