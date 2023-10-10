PE Inflows Plunge 65% To $1.81 Billion In July-September
On a sequential basis, the number of deals fell 34.2% from 353 in Q2 2023, and in value term it declined by 35.2% from $2.79 billion.
Private equity (PE) investments in India fell 65.4% to $1.81 billion in July-September 2023 as compared to the year-ago period, according to an industry report.
In the year-ago period, PE investment was $5.23 billion.
The number of deals also declined steeply by 50.1% to 232 from 465 deals in Q3 2022, according to the data collated by Refinitiv, which is a London Stock Exchange Group (LSG) business.
For the first nine months (January-September 2023), the Internet specific and computer software companies continued to attract maximum PE interest with $2.80 billion and $1.48 billion invested. But this is 63.2% down from the year-ago period with the number of deals declining to 283 from 414 in the first nine month of 2022.
PE investment in computer software was down 74.9%, financial services (down 79.9%) and consumer-related companies (down 72.1%) in the first nine months of 2023 as compared to the same period of 2022.
However, PE investment in industries catering to industrial/energy was up 30.8% and semiconductor & electrical (up 64.2%).
Fundraising activity in the country saw 31% decline compared to the year-ago period and amounted to $6 billion during the first nine months of 2023.
The top 10 PE deals in the first nine months included Lenskart Solutions ($600 million), Ola Electric Mobility ($300 million), Serentica Renewables ($250 million), Perfios Software Solutions ($229.3 million), Kiranakart Technologies ($199.9million), among others, according to Refinitiv.