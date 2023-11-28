PCBL Acquires Aquapharm Chemicals For Rs 3,800 Crore

The board approved the purchase of 2.12 lakh shares of ACPL, representing 100% of the issued and paid-up share capital through a mix of internal accruals and external funds raised by the company.

This acquisition is the "first milestone in achieving the vision of creating a multi-platform global specialty chemical business portfolio," it said.

ACPL is a private company that is in the business of manufacturing specialty products and offering water treatment solutions to marquee global customers.

Shares of PCBL closed 2.85% lower at Rs 254.25 apiece on the NSE compared to a 0.48% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.