PB Fintech To Invest Rs 350 Crore In Policy Bazaar

PB Fintech Ltd. will invest Rs 350 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Pvt.

Approximately 58 lakh shares of Policybazaar Insurance Brokers will be sold to the company as against the investment, it said in an exchange filing on Friday.

The investment by the company will help to improve the financial standing of its subsidiary, meet its general operating expenses and strengthen brand awareness, office presence and strategic initiatives, the filing said.

Shares of PB Fintech closed 2.48% higher at Rs 823.75 apiece, as compared with a 0.07% fall in the benchmark BSE Sensex.