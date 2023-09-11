PB Fintech Mulls Reinsurance Foray: How Morgan Stanley Sees It

PB Fintech Ltd. has clarified that it has no plans to become a direct insurer or apply for any such licence, as reported by the media, since it would be a conflict of interest with its insurance partners.

"We constantly endeavour to work with and support our insurance partners in product and proposition development and will continue to do so," according to an exchange filing on Sept. 8.

"The company is aware of its obligation and good practice of proactive communication. If any deliberations reach a conclusive stage that is of a material nature, the company will inform relevant stakeholders," the filing said.

The reinsurance market in India could be an interesting opportunity, unlike direct insurance which is a crowded market, according to Morgan Stanley, as it has certain advantages in terms of access to significant data and better perspective, being a distributor.