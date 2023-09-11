PB Fintech Mulls Reinsurance Foray: How Morgan Stanley Sees It
The media report stated that PB Fintech would start with the B2B business, focusing on reinsurance.
PB Fintech Ltd. has clarified that it has no plans to become a direct insurer or apply for any such licence, as reported by the media, since it would be a conflict of interest with its insurance partners.
"We constantly endeavour to work with and support our insurance partners in product and proposition development and will continue to do so," according to an exchange filing on Sept. 8.
"The company is aware of its obligation and good practice of proactive communication. If any deliberations reach a conclusive stage that is of a material nature, the company will inform relevant stakeholders," the filing said.
The reinsurance market in India could be an interesting opportunity, unlike direct insurance which is a crowded market, according to Morgan Stanley, as it has certain advantages in terms of access to significant data and better perspective, being a distributor.
"However, this is a risk and capital-consuming business, unlike its asset-light and low-risk distribution business; the latter commands much higher valuation multiples. Hence, we will reserve our opinion until there are more details from the company regarding expected scale of operations, capital investment, etc," the research firm said in a Sept. 10 note.
Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 910, implying an upside return of 14%.
Risks to the Upside
Much stronger-than-expected core business premium growth
Strong revival in industry retail protection premium growth
Stronger-than-expected growth in adjusted EBITDA
Risks to the Downside
Adverse regulatory changes
Key insurers and lenders leave the platform
Significant slowdown in revenue growth owing to slowdowns in underlying industries, that is, insurance and credit.