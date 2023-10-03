PayU India CEO Anirban Mukherjee Elevated To Global CEO Role

PayU India's Chief Executive Officer, Anirban Mukherjee, has been elevated to a global role as the CEO of PayU as the company seeks to adopt an "Indian-focused strategy" for the payments giant.

Mukherjee will now join Prosus' leadership team, which owns PayU Payments Pvt. He will be reporting directly to Ervin Tu, the interim chief executive officer at Prosus and Naspers.

The current CEO of PayU, Laurent Le Moal, will remain with Prosus and PayU in an advisory capacity.

“As part of the transition to an Indian-focused strategy for PayU, now is the right time for Anirban to run the PayU business. Innovation and progressive regulation are driving rapid change within the digital payments industry in India, and we see many opportunities to support the next phase of growth for PayU," said Tu in a statement.

The company said that India presents an "exceptional opportunity with a thriving fintech ecosystem, spurred by progressive regulations."