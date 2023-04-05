Paytm Witnesses Strong Merchant Business Growth In Q4

One 97 Communications Ltd., parent of fintech platform Paytm, witnessed strong growth in its merchant business in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The online payment platform added one million new merchant subscribers in the fourth quarter, according to its quarterly update. This takes the total to 6.8 million merchants.

"With our subscription as a service model, the strong adoption of devices drives subscription revenues and higher payment volumes, while increasing the funnel for our merchant loan distribution," the company said.