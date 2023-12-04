Paytm Will Bring 1 Crore Merchants To ONDC, Says Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm will help onboard 1 crore merchants onto the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce by 2025, according to Chief Executive Officer and Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

ONDC could prove to be the tipping point for Paytm's "natural extension" into commerce, he said at the ‘Build for Bharat’ hackathon on Monday.

Paytm, operated by One 97 Communications Ltd., will also "catapult" its services from being only on the buyer side of the app to many other parts of the transaction, such as seller and logistics, Sharma said.

Paytm was the first major app to hop onboard the ONDC boat, helping drive a significant amount of traffic and transactions. Nearly 1.2 crore users had already transacted on ONDC via the Paytm app, Sharma said.